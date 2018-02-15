Lady Lancers Basketball Makes the Playoffs

By coach David Hart

The Avalon Lady Lancers Basketball team made the Playoffs with the win over the Warriors of Saddleback Valley Christian on February 5t. The Lady Lancers visited SVC on Monday and beat them 45-35 in a hard fought game. Avalon started off slow but finished with a 15-3 fourth quarter to secure the win and their 3rd place finish in league. The win over SVC secured the 15-8 Lady Lancers an automatic bid into the CIFSS 4A Division Playoffs. This will be Avalon’s 10th year in a row going to the Playoffs. Avalon is currently ranked 15th and is looking to get a home playoff game in the first round. The game will be played todya, February 15. Keep a look out for more info on the Maxpreps website or on the Ladylancers facebook page. Go Lancers!