Leader in Mobile Home Industry has

Deep Understanding of Organization

By Laura Mecoy, Catalina Island Conservancy

LONG BEACH – The Catalina Island Conservancy announced today that Mike Sullivan, a long-time supporter of the nonprofit organization and a leader in the mobile home industry, has joined the Conservancy’s Board of Directors.

Sullivan is a member of the Conservancy’s Leadership Circle and was the inaugural president of the Aero Club, the revitalized Conservancy’s pilots support group formed in 2010. He’s also an active member of two other Conservancy support groups, the Catalina Marineros, who are avid boaters, and the Catalina Caballeros, an equestrian support group. As members of the Balboa Yacht Club, he and his wife, Gloria, also served as co-chairs of the Catalina Island Conservancy’s 2012 Annual Ball.

“Mike and Gloria have been strong supporters of the Conservancy for many years, so we are very pleased that Mike has now agreed to join the Board of Directors,” said Tony Budrovich, Conservancy president and CEO. “Mike has a deep understanding and appreciation for the Conservancy and its mission, and we look forward to the valuable input he will be able to provide as a member of Board.”

Sullivan serves as CEO and principal of Newport Pacific Capital, which is a recognized leader in mobile home park and RV resort management, and president of Cirus Development, which provides essential consulting and development services from ground-breaking to final build.

Sullivan is a certified property manager, a California general contractor and a manufactured home dealer. He has served as president of the Board of Directors of the Western Mobilehome Park Owners Association and in other leadership positions with the organization, including secretary and chair of its Bylaws Committee. In addition, he has served as president of the Santa Clara County Manufactured Housing Education Trust. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and is recognized as an expert in the mobile home park management arena. He is also president of Modular Lifestyles, a manufactured home dealership, known for innovative design of energy-efficient homes and tiny houses that accommodate a simpler and lower cost lifestyle.

Sullivan is a pilot who often flies to Catalina’s Airport in the Sky and an avid boater who often travels by boat to the Island.

About the Conservancy

Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation. Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline. It provides an airport and 50 miles of biking and nearly 165 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system. The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior. Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites. It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit: CatalinaConservancy.org.