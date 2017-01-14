Lady Lancers Goes to S.F.

Catalina Island, January 5, 2016 – The Lady Lancers basketball program had an opportunity to go to San Francisco, December 28-31, and challenge themselves at the largest tournament on the west coast, the Maxpreps West Coast Jamboree. There were 120 schools that competed, and Avalon was the smallest. Every team was a playoff team last year over all divisions. Avalon played much larger schools in Division 1 and Division 2 teams.

Avalon struggled through the first game against Ukiah, who eventually won the tournament, losing 59-30. In the second game against Deer Valley, Avalon fought to the bitter end and lost 48-47. The Lady Lancers would fall short in there third game against Casa Grande 45-34. Free throws and foul trouble became the theme of the tournament for Avalon.

“If we were more disciplined in our positioning on defense we would not struggle with the foul trouble the way we did this tournament,” explained Coach Hart. “These teams were beatable, we have to learn not to beat ourselves.”

Overall the Lady Lancers enjoyed the tournament. They competed hard and got to challenge themselves against tough opponents. They also got to watch a Division 1 college game, St. Mary’s University playing against Loyola Marymount University, and got to visit San Fransisco itself. Overall it was a positive experience for the players and the program.