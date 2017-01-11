Joe Machado Ballpark Kick Off

Catalina Island – On Friday, December 9, the City of Avalon celebrated as the new synthetic field at Joe Machado was completed.

The day started at 5:00 p.m. with a Pass, Punt, and Catch contest for Kids 4-14 years old. Over 60 kids participated and learned the Fundamentals of the game of football.

At 7:00 p.m. the Official Opening Ceremonies began. The Mayor, Anni Marshall, welcomed the community to the new field. She gave some fun facts like how the City will save 1.7 million gallons of water per year and how the infill was 100-percent plant-based organic materials. She gave the Thank Yous to Hellas Construction for building and delivering a beautiful field, Jordahl Construction for the base work, Lavent Alkibay and Catalina Beverage for bringing Bud Light to the Island and helping to secure a donation of $500,000 as seed money, Dennis Jaich and Jeffrey Hernandez from Avalon Public Works, David Hart from Avalon Recreation for his passion and determination to see the project through and the City Council for the foresight to approve the project.

After the ceremony, the field was officially opened with Councilmember Hernandez throwing out the first pitch, Councilmember Olsen throwing the first pass and Councilmember Cassidy-MacGugan kicks the first goal. The 2016 Lancer Football team was then honored for their Undefeated Express League Championship and the Seniors were honored for their four years of dedication to the sport and representing our community.

Councilman Sampson honored us with the singing of the “National Anthem,” which was followed by the 2016 Lancers vs Alumni Flag Football game in which the current Lancer team won 52-28.