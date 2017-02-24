Catalina Island Marathon It’s Just Around the Corner

Soon Avalon will be packed with walkers and runners ready to run the streets of Avalon to compete in a 10k or 5k or to compete in the main event, the 40th Annual Catalina Island Marathon. These events, sponsored by the Catalina Island Conservancy, take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 and they help support the Catalina Island Conservancy’s mission to restore and protect the Island. There’s even an event for the kids, The Kid’s Run that traverses the streets of Avalon.

The marathon features the exciting and historic marathon course used largely since its first year on the Catalina Island Conservancy’s lands. This includes much of the rugged terrain through the wildlands between Two Harbors and Avalon, but also many spectacular vistas and perhaps a buffalo sighting or two.

Catalina Island Marathon race director Mike Bone, Spectrum Sports Management, has commented about the Catalina Island Marathon, “The Catalina Island Marathon is a signature running event that offers a chance to walk and run through some of the world’s most beautiful and unspoiled terrain while also supporting the organization that is protecting and restoring these lands, the Catalina Island Conservancy. The marathon offers a challenging and inspiring course that continues to attract world-class runners and enthusiasts who love it so much that they return year after year.”

The marathon begins in Two Harbors at 7:00 a.m., and walkers can begin early at 6:30 a.m. All the other races are in Avalon and start on Sumner Avenue and Crescent Street, by the Wrigley Stage, at the following times: Avalon 5k begins at 8:15 a.m., Avalon 10k begins at 8:20 a.m., and the Avalon Kid’s Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

It’s not too late to sign up online for a late registration fee: Marathon $135; 10l $45; 5k $40; and Kid’s Run $10. Because of all the recent rains the island is greener that it’s been in years and the wildflowers are starting to bloom, making this is a great year to be part of one of these exciting and fun races. Go online to runcatalina.com to find all the information about the race and to register.

In cooperation with the marathon’s host, Catalina Island Conservancy, the Catalina Island Marathon is a CUPLESS COURSE! For hydration, participants will be offered the option to purchase a $5 Salomon reusable soft-cup or provide their own hydration system.

About the Conservancy – Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation. Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline. It provides an airport and 50 miles of biking and nearly 150 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system. The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior. Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites. It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.

About Spectrum Sports Management – As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sporting events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR’s West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney’s annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum’s category expertise and upcoming events, visit www.spectrumsports.net