AHS Varsity Cheer Team Grateful For New Uniforms

The AHS Varsity Cheer Team was working tirelessly all summer and throughout the year to raise funds to be able to purchase new uniforms, with the hopes of eventually phasing out the uniforms they have been using for 20-plus years. Four years ago, with the help of many generous supporters, they were able to purchase their first set of new uniforms. This year, again due to the support of many local people and organizations, the team was able to purchase their second set of uniforms. On Friday, January 13, the Varsity Cheer Team proudly wore their uniforms as they cheered on their teams and their school at games and a pep rally. The AHS Varsity Cheer Team sincerely appreciates the generosity of the Avalon Lion’s Club, Avalon Rotary Club, Catalina Island Yacht Club, Santa Catalina Island Resort Services, Santa Catalina Island Foundation, Island Threadz, Descanso Beach Ocean Sports, Leo’s Catalina Drugstore, Friends of the Avalon Library, Vons, and any other supporters that may have been overlooked for making this possible. We would also appreciate the school administration, especially Patricia Engel, for working with them to make this happen. The Cheer Team is so incredibly thankful! If you would like to help support the cheer team in their efforts to purchase their final set of uniforms, please contact Avalon Schools.