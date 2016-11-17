Avalon, California, November 10, 2016 – On Saturday, November 5, the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau partnered with Renegade Race Series to produce the 32nd annual Catalina Island Triathlon, Duathlon, & 5k Run/Walk. The event hosted over 550 athletes from 18 different states and three countries in ages ranging from 9 to 88 years old. Packet pickup took place on Friday in the beautiful Island Spa Catalina and offered breathtaking views of the Catalina Riviera sunset.

“To be host of this amazing annual event on Catalina Island is a pleasure, and to have athletes from all over the country and of such high caliber participate right along with locals is thrilling,” Said Jim Luttjohann, President & CEO of the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

Highlights of the event included 1982 Ironman Champion Kathleen McCartney competing in the race and a new triathlon course record being set by Frederic Tete of San Diego, California, with a time of 1:04:22.

Michelle Genovese won the women’s division of the triathlon for the 2nd year in a row, while Mark Vishnevsky and Lara Ray were the overall male and female duathletes respectively.

Despite the formidable hills, Avalon resident Tommy Oddone won the 5k with a time of 18:32 and female 5k winner Abigail-Monique Frondoza finished second overall with a time of 24:31.

“We love working on Catalina Island,” Race Director Jonathan Pauley commented. “The beautiful seascape and the charming town make for the perfect venue for a destination triathlon and run. We heard time and again how participants love being on the island, enjoying a great weekend of racing and relaxing with their friends and family. We can’t thank the people of Catalina enough for supporting this time-honored event,”

There were 272 athletics in the Catalina Island Triathlon and two were from the island: Reed Woodyard, 01:31:51, 56th overall; and Laura Vandezande, 02:19:13, 236th overall.

Also there were 28 relay teams competing in the Triathlon and a few were from Avalon: The Salt’n Peppa team, Michelle Badders and Christy Lins, competed in the female relay division, 01:29:36, finishing sixth relay team overall; another entry in the female division was a team consisting of Tina Kennedy, Cinde Macgugan-Cassidy, and Dawn Sampson, 02:07:01, eighth relay team overall;

The Duathlon ( Run_3,1 miles/Bike-17k/Run-3.1 miles) had 20 participants and two were Catalina Island participants: Stephen Weber, 01:57:40, seventh overall; and Jane Rappaport, 02:46:08, 17th overall;

The 5K 3.1 mile run had 88 participants and a few of them were Catalina Island participants. Avalon’s youth was well represented: Running in the 15-19 year-old male division was Tommy Oddone, who was first overall, 00:18:32; young Seaenna Neville, participating in the 1-14 year-old female division, finished fourth overall, 00:25:49; competing in the 1-14 year old male division were two of the Brian and Michelle Bray kids – Slater, 00:31:23 and 22nd overall and Ashton, 00:32:34, 26th overall. Avalon also had a couple of adults participate: Delikah Hart, 00:36:03, 37th overall; and Vicky Pearce, 00:45:14, 59th overall.

About Renegade Racing: Renegade Racing produces running, triathlon and adventure sports events throughout Southern California. www.renegaderaceseries.com About Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau: The Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce is a private, non-profit organization that promotes and markets Catalina Island as a year-round island resort destination. The Chamber accomplishes its mission in a number of ways, including producing events that attract visitors to Catalina Island. www.catalinachamber.com