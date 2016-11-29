November 24, 2016, AVALON, CATALINA ISLAND – The Catalina Island Museum hosts its annual Holiday Symphony Concert free of charge to all on Friday, December 16. The program is one of the most highly anticipated events of the holiday season. This year the Stanford Symphony Orchestra returns to perform a dynamic variety of classical music in one of California’s most beautiful and historic venues: the Avalon Casino, a 1929 Art Deco masterpiece.

In keeping with William Wrigley Jr.’s vision for a vibrant Catalina Island, the museum’s Holiday Symphony Concert brings a world-class symphony experience to all, be they residents of, or visitors to the island. As the island’s only institution dedicated to art, culture and history, the Catalina Island Museum plays a significant role in promoting well-rounded cultural experiences that reach Avalon and the greater Los Angeles area. This concert is just one example of its mission to offer a diversity of arts and culture programming in Avalon

“The museum’s Holiday Symphony Concert is the only reason my kids really know what a symphony truly is,” remarked island resident Sara Jones. “My oldest has a real interest in music and takes piano lessons, so this event is always a favorite. What a special treat!”

This year’s concert will feature an ensemble of the prestigious Stanford Symphony Orchestra made up of undergraduate and graduate students of Stanford University, as well as a few alumni. Under the direction of conductor Anna Wittstruck, the ensemble will perform classical pieces by some of the most popular and influential composers of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries: Claude Debussy, Johannes Brahms, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Edward Elgar and Johann Strauss II. Special guest from the San Francisco Symphony, Chen Zhao, will perform a violin solo by Pablo de Sarasate. Many concert attendees may remember Zhao from his stellar performance during the Holiday Symphony Concert in 2014.

The 4th Annual Catalina Island Museum Holiday Symphony Concert takes place on Friday, December 16th at 7:00 p.m. in the Avalon Casino Theatre. The concert is free to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is first-come, first choice. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414, or online at CatalinaMuseum.org.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.