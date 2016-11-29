November 21, 2016, AVALON, CATALINA ISLAND – The Catalina Island Museum invites you to kick off the holiday season with First Fridays at the Museum, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Each month the museum provides a unique themed experience and an opportunity to explore its galleries, digital theater, outdoor plazas and Museum Store after hours.

December’s First Fridays at the Museum event will feature a hot chocolate bar with your choice of festive toppings, wine, beer and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Victorian carolers will also be on hand to help get you in the holiday spirit.

The Museum Store is your one-stop-shop for all of your gift-giving needs. All merchandise, including exclusive Catalina Island related gift items, books, beach towels, mini surfboards, Catalina tile, unique jewelry and more will be discounted 10 percent to 50 percent off. Plus, all members of the museum will receive their regular 15-percent off in addition to the sale pricing.

Visiting the museum during First Fridays allows you to experience Catalina Island history in the William Wrigley Jr. Gallery and the special exhibitions currently featured in its other galleries. A first for Catalina Island, the museum’s current special exhibition, Art Nouveau and Graphic Art: The PAN Publications, 1895-1900 offers visitors and residents alike the opportunity to view works by artists such as Auguste Rodin, William Morris, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, Georges Seurat, Peter Behrens and many more. On view in its second level gallery is an exhibition of original French posters from 1915-1930 created to entice travelers to new destinations entitled, Bon Voyage! Posters from the Golden Age of Travel. Vintage footage depicting the destinations and subject matter of the posters is also featured in the exhibition.

Tickets for First Fridays at the Museum are $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Each ticket includes a beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and a sweet treat. Tickets may be purchased online at CatalinaMuseum.org, in person at the museum’s visitor services desk, or upon arrival at the door. Additional wine, beer, hot chocolate, soda, and water will be available for purchase.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.