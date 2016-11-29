AVALON, November 24, 2016 – More than 600 members of the Catalina Island community joined the Catalina Island Conservancy in celebrating Halloween in the Garden with food, games, contests and environmental education.

There were a lot smiles as the kids ventured along the spooky trail developed by Conservancy staff, created masks and dashed around the Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden in search of treasure hunt stations so that they could win a goodie bag.

Screams echoed through the grounds as the brave ventured through Sean Brannock’s Farm of Fright. The evening culminated with a costume contest judged by Captain Gary Black of the L.A. County Fire Department; Tim Kielpinski, Conservancy chief operating officer, and David Hart, City of Avalon recreation director.

With the help of partners and donors, the Conservancy, through its Families in Nature Program, was able to host the first-ever Halloween in the Garden. The Conservancy thanks the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations of food, prizes, gift certificates and other resources, which made the event such a success: Big Antonio’s, The Lobster Trap, Vons, The Brewhouse, Olafs, Island Spa, Lloyds, City of Avalon, Sean Brannock and Catalina Kids Ventures, The Rotary Club, Women’s Forum and Interact Club participated as food vendors and were able to raise money for their organizations.

Please watch for notices for upcoming Families in Nature programs, which take place once a month during the school year. The Conservancy hosts these programs to provide opportunities for Catalina families to explore their Island home. You may also call 310-510-0954 for details.

About the Conservancy: Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation. Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline. It provides an airport and 50 miles of biking and nearly 150 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system. The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior. Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites. It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.