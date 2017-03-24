CIMC Offers $25 Blood Tests Only Once Each Year

By Judy Hibbs

Avalon, Catalina Island, March 23, 2017 – The HEALTH FAIR, on Thursday, April 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Casino Ballroom, offers important medical screenings and $25 blood tests for the community. What do the blood tests reveal? Why should people have them? Here’s some information from Catalina Island Medical Center that may be helpful: .

CBC: COMPLETE BLOOD COUNT: It is used to analyze cells. White blood count is used to determine if there is infection. Red blood cells, Hemoglobin and Hematocrit are analyzed to diagnose anemia. Cell sizing and platelets reveal if there are other blood disorders.

LIPID PROFILE: This is a group of tests to determine the risk of coronary heart disease by measuring cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and Trigylcerides. Heart attacks and strokes can be caused by a blockage of blood vessels. The results of the Lipid Panel along with other known risk factors can develop a plan for prevention, treatment and follow up.

HEPATITIS C: This is a screening to determine if a person has been exposed to the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV). HCV is a contagious liver disease that can lead to serious liver problems with mild to severe symptoms lasting a few weeks or becoming a serious lifelong illness. Chronic HCV can lead to cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) or liver cancer.

TSH: THYROID-STIMULATING HORMONE testing results are an indicator of Thyroid Disease. It is important to monitor thyroid as we age. Routine screening is recommended for patients over the age of 60.

PSA: PROSTATE SPECIFIC ANTIGEN (PSA) is used to screen men for Prostate Cancer. It helps to diagnose symptomatic and asymptomatic men; to determine the need for a prostate biopsy or to monitor treatment effectiveness and recurrence of the disease.

CMP: COMPREHENSIVE METABOLIC PANEL is a frequently ordered group of 14 tests that give doctors important information about the status of kidneys, liver, blood sugar, blood protein and electrolyte balance. CMP is used to monitor some known problems such as Hypertension and measures the effectiveness of drug therapies such as cholesterol lowering medicines.

HEMOGLOBIN A1C: ALSO KNOWN AS HgbA1C, Glycated hemoglobin or glycohemoglobin diagnoses Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes or gauges how well diabetes is being managed. Specifically it measures the percentage of hemoglobin that is coated with sugar. If A1C is high it means poor control of blood sugar. For diabetics this test is a warning for the risk of possible diabetic complications

These blood tests, at a cost of only $25 each, and other important screenings and consultations will be available to the public at the 2017 Health Fair on Thursday, April 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Casino Ballroom. This community event is sponsored by Catalina Island Medical Center.

CIMC provides physician consultations and analysis of test results with treatments and follow up. Questions and concerns as a result of the Health Fair screenings and test results can be answered. Work closely with a local doctor of your choice to “celebrate your health” and maintain good quality of life. To make an appointment to see a physician please call the Medical Group Office at (310) 510-0096. CIMC Cares!