AVALON – Please join the Catalina Island Conservancy as it celebrates “Taking Flight” at its 22nd Annual Conservancy Ball on April 1, at the historic Avalon Casino Ballroom.

The Conservancy Ball will welcome new President and CEO, Tony Budrovich, who is poised to lead the Conservancy into the future as the organization is “taking flight” on a number of strategic initiatives to better serve the Island. The Conservancy Ball will also celebrate the successful progress of the IMAGINE CATALINA campaign’s two important milestones: the groundbreaking for The Trailhead and the launch of Trekking Catalina. The Trailhead will serve as the Conservancy’s new, prominently located visitors’ center, which is slated to open in 2018, and the Trekking Catalina project, the most extensive enhancement of the Island’s trail system since the opening of the Trans-Catalina Trail in 2009. It is scheduled for completion this summer.

“We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the Conservancy’s 45 years of accomplishments and its exciting future under the leadership of Tony Budrovich, who is deeply committed to ensuring that the organization continues to evolve and advance its expertise to serve not only beautiful Catalina island, but a greater good that goes beyond its shores,” said Suzy Gardner, Conservancy chief development officer. “The Conservancy also extends its thanks to all the sponsors, especially our Presenting Partner, Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., and our Sponsor Reception Partner, US Bank.”

The celebration will highlight the Catalina Island Conservancy’s ongoing efforts to monitor the nesting population of the Island’s native seabirds. Guests will be treated to dinner along with the big band sounds of Society Beat and live and silent auctions featuring one-of-a-kind items.

“We look forward to enjoying another memorable evening celebrating our collective passion for the Conservancy’s mission,” said Gardner. “Please reserve your seats today and support the continued protection of this beautiful Island.”

Here’s the information – What: Taking Flight – 22nd Annual Catalina Island Conservancy Ball; When: 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1; Where: Avalon Casino Ballroom, Catalina Island; and Attire: Black Tie – feathers optional! Questions? Please call 562-437-8555 ext.1239 or email Ball@CatalinaConservancy.org For event details, to purchase tickets or sponsorship and to preview auction items, please visit CatalinaConservancy.org. Catalina Express will offer a late-night return boat at 11:58 p.m. on April 1.

About the Conservancy: Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation. Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline. It provides an airport and 50 miles of biking and nearly 150 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system. The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior. Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites. It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.