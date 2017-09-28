By Gina Long, Chimes Tower Foundation

CATALINA ISLAND, September 28, 2017 – The Catalina Island Yacht Club (CIYC) held its “CIYC Foundation Night” fundraiser on Saturday, August 12, and donated 100 percent of the proceeds to the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation restoration project.

The event included a tour of 223 Beacon, the Schindler-inspired Madam Wolfe House, a new state-of-the-art view home with the infinity pool and gorgeous views from the Beacon hilltop, drawing more than 60 yacht club members. The $150 ticket price was fully tax deductible, with all of the proceeds going to the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation. Attendees had an opportunity to sip cocktails and enjoy scrumptious hors d’oeuvres as they strolled through the house, before going on to an exquisite dinner at the Catalina Island Yacht Club.

One of the highlights of the party was a presentation by Alison Wrigley Rusack, who began with a tribute to her great grandparents’ vision for the Chimes Tower, then gave a background on the foundation’s work to date, and described the fundraising goal and restoration plans.

The foundation is currently working on a high-quality, long-term repair of the existing structure, buttresses, and walls—giving them a fresh clean look– a full repair of the chimes and mechanism, and the preservation and use of existing Catalina Tile. Also part of the plan is hand-forged iron work , including a newly designed front door for increased visibility, new grills at the chimes arches, and decorative fencing designed for close viewing access, along with native landscape design and installation and tower lighting.

“This was the most successful fundraiser in the Catalina Island Yacht Club’s history,” said Jim Wachtler, Catalina Island Yacht Club Commodore, who organized the event. “We are delighted to be able to donate to such a worthy cause.”

Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation chairman, Alison Wrigley Rusack, expressed her sincere appreciation of the Catalina Island Yacht Club for their ingenuity and generosity. According to Ms. Wrigley Rusack,

“We are thrilled to join forces with clubs and organizations such as the CIYC, who so enthusiastically support our efforts for the restoration of the historic Chimes Tower. ”

How You Can Help: o make a tax-deductible donation, please visit CatalinaChimes.org. Contributions can also be mailed directly to the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation at P.O. Box 677, Avalon, CA 90704. A receipt for your contribution will be mailed to you. If you have any questions, please email info@catalinachimes.org.