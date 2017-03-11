MARCH 7, 2017, AVALON, CATALINA ISLAND – The Catalina Island Museum is preparing for its first museum-wide exhibition since it opened the Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building this past June. The exhibition will present works by internationally renowned artist Dale Chihuly, a major milestone for the museum. Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum will open on March 26 and run through December 11, 2017.

To safely accommodate the installation of the exhibition, the Catalina Island Museum will temporarily modify its operating hours between March 15th and March 19th. Two to three of those days the museum will be closed.

Offering an ideal setting for Chihuly’s sculptures, the museum’s landscaped gardens, atrium, canyon views, and clear island waters provide a direct link to nature, which is a constant source of inspiration for the artist. Museum members and guests will be immersed in some of Chihuly’s most iconic works, including Seaforms, Reeds, Chandeliers, Mille Fiori and more. Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum opens to the public on Sunday, March 26, at 10:00 a.m.

Prior to the public opening, members of the museum are invited to preview the exhibition on Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A book signing with the artist will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Books will be available for purchase in the Museum Store. You must be a member of the museum to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Museum membership starts at just $45.

Members and friends of the museum’s Patrons Society will meet Chihuly and be the first to experience the exhibition at night during an evening reception. This event will feature passed hors d’oeuvres, a no host bar and live music by American operatic tenor Dennis McNeil. In addition, tickets for this event include a book about Chihuly signed by the artist. Visit the Catalina Island Museum or its website for information and tickets.

To encourage visitors from nearby Los Angeles and beyond to make the most of their stay in Avalon the museum has partnered with the Catalina Island Company, who is the official Hospitality Partner of the exhibition.

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. Open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, the new Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.