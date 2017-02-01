Avalon Women Gather To Support Washington DC March

Women of Avalon joined estimated 330,000 to 680,000 participants in the Women’s March in Washington DC (estimated by Erica Chenoweth, a professor at the University of Denver and an expert on nonviolent protest), on Saturday, January 21, with their own Women’s March in Avalon.

About 40 members of the island community met at Wrigley Stage at high noon for what they advertised on Facebook as “a gathering.” The gathering marched to the Casino, and back to Avalon. They marched to be part of a positive dialogue on the island.

The Facebook-posted invitation to join Avalon’s Gathering asked, “Are you in Avalon but wanting to support the Women’s March in DC, Los Angeles, and across the globe? Join others at Wrigley Stage at noon – rain or shine- to say hello, discuss what you would like to see for the future of Avalon and the nation, and discuss more about what those in Avalon can do to dig in!

“As with the major gatherings elsewhere, we stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. Join us!!!”

Avalon joined an array cities and towns across the United States and the world holding a Women’s March. It is estimated that 550 cities and towns in the U.S. held marches and more than 100 cities around the world. Although, most of these marches had more participants (and one in Texas had just one participant), Avalon proved that size does not matter with its participants sparked enthusiasm Avalon protesters peacefully marched with a mixed bag of concerns for women’s issues, immigration, and rights.