Avalon Post Office Gets a Facelift

Catalina Island, January 12, 2016 – On January 9, the Avalon Post Office began getting a $30,000 makeover as the ugly old metal PO Boxes were being removed to be replaced with new antique-style boxes with a bronze finish. It’s something Postmaster Margarita Jackson wanted to do since she arrived a couple years ago. It is only the boxes with keys that are being replaced, and new boxes will have a window to peek inside to see if you have mail and/or yellow cards.

If you have a old box and need a combination to open it, those boxes are not being changed. If you box is one of the 864 boxes being changed out, you will need to pick up your mail the the post office window for a week or two until the Post Office gets keys for the new boxes. There will be 964 new boxes installed, and your box may be moved up or down a little or adjusted for size, but you box number will remain the same.

Margarita has asked Mayor Anni Marshall, City Manager David Jenkins and City Council Members to join her on Friday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m. to see the projects progress and take photos, the public is welcome at this event.

Margarita has also contacted the Santa Catalina Island Company and asked to have a “Post Office” sign as the other business they rent to in the Atwater Arcade/Post Office Arcade have signs with their business names, and now that is also in the works.