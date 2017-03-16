An Evening with Oscar a Success

The Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation celebrated its annual An Evening with Oscar in the Avalon Casino Ballroom on February 26, 2017. Two hundred and twenty-five elegantly dressed guests walked the red carpet and stopped for pictures as they entered the Casino.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious buffet created by the Catalina Island Company’s Chef, Kapo, while watching the Oscar telecast on the big screen provided by the Catalina Island Company.

The Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation is thrilled to announce that $120,000 was raised thanks to sponsors Catalina Island Company, Blanny Avalon Hagenah, Ann and Steve Hinchliffe, Ray McKewon-Xceptional Music Company, Carol Reynolds, Allstate Insurance-Shannon Hill, Ken Putnam, Mercy Air, Hoffman Plastic Compounds, Inc., K.C. and Randy Boelsems, Sue and Ron Hoffman, Brown’s Bikes, US Bank, R. & S. Manufacturing & Supply Inc., Kathleen and Ritch Haynes, Cliff Hague, John Lovrich, Anita and George Padgett. Linda and Stu Baron, Catalina Golf Cart Rentals, Lloyd’s of Avalon, Catalina Island Inn, Bernardine and Martin Curtin, Catalina Meeting Specialists-Maggie Maki and Ashley Villarama, and lively silent and live auction bidding led by Clint Bell, MC and auctioneer.

After the Foundation’s Co-Chairs Maggie Maki and Shannon Hill greeted the guests, Jason Paret, CEO of the Catalina Island Medical Center, brought the house down as he outlined the plans for the new hospital and how it will meet the needs of the Avalon community and visitors.

To add to the excitement Anni and Billy Delbert made a major matching gift to the Foundation which was immediately matched by Ken Putnam.

Mary Schickling, Diane Asbury and Troy Foster tied for the most correct Oscar-winners answers in every category. Joseph Stewart won the Volcano Mist vacation and Rob Hill won the getaway at the Banning House in Two Harbors.

The support the Foundation receives from the Catalina Island Company throughout the planning process and during the evening helped to ensure a successful event.

As the Foundation moves forward it is actively seeking funds for the Dr. Robert Staff fund which is designated for the new hospital. For information on any of the Foundation’s activities, call (310) 510-5160. Donations can be made to the Foundation at P.O. Box 524, Avalon, CA 90704.