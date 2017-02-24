Cimc Hires New Nurse Practitioner, Joseph “Joey” Mulevicz

AVALON, February 23, 2017 – Catalina Island Medical Center and its Medical Group Office are pleased to welcome Joseph (“Joey”) Mulevicz, as its new permanent, full-time Nurse Practitioner. He joins Dr Laura Ulibarri and Dr Aimee Warren as part of CIMC’s outstanding medical team.

According to Clinic Manager, David Hamlin, “This will mean better service and improved care for patients with these three medical staff members here on the island.”

While studying to be a Nurse-Practitioner “Joey” Mulevicz chose primary care as his advanced practice specialty and he completed his Masters of Science in Nursing at Simmons College in Boston. His California state licensing also reflects training in advanced pathophysiology, physical assessment and pharmacology for all types of patients. He finished his Nurse practitioner program after working for 672 clinical hours in underserved community health centers. A majority of his time was spent alongside UCLA and USC medical students caring for a diverse patient population with acute, chronic and behavioral health conditions.

Joey also has 10 years of experience as an RN, primarily in emergency medicine. He spent five of those years in a level 1 trauma center which was a teaching hospital and a children’s hospital. He began his nursing career in an intensive care unit, and has also served as a hospice care case manager and a critical care transport nurse. Most recently he has been employed at the Long Beach City Jail as a correctional nurse.

His diverse background has exposed him to a variety of health conditions in patients of all ages, while also working in some challenging situations. With a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology from Humboldt State and an Associate of Science Degree in Marine Technology from the College of Oceaneering, Joey Mulevicz was also employed to as a dive medic in the offshore oil industry. In that position, he provided for safety and health promotion, and the treatment of industrial and diving injuries. He also has specific hyperbaric chamber experience.

As an Army Infantry team leader at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne, Joey learned to work collaboratively. His military background also motivates him to want to help island veterans.

“My most rewarding experiences have occurred within team based endeavors, he shared. I welcome the opportunity to lead, but am equally adept in supportive roles,” CEO Jason Paret commented, “We have been looking for just the right person to be our Nurse-Practitioner. Joey’s background and experience will serve CIMC patients well.”

Joey Mulevicz is very excited about moving to the island, and looks forward to being part of the Avalon community and the CIMC family. He begins seeing patients in the clinic on Monday, March 6.

To make an appointment at the Medical Group Office, please call (310) 510-0096. Catalina Island Medical Center is committed to provide quality healthcare for each individual and to improve the overall health of our community.