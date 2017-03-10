Avalon CA, March 9,2017 – At Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, March 7, Jeff Lawrence, Southern California Edison (SCE), Senior Project Manager, said that because of the large gain in acre feet in Thompson Reservoir, a gain of 423 acre feet from winter storms, that Catalina Island water customers are returning to Stage-One water rationing effective immediately. This deactivates water allotments, which will be a big relief for both businesses and residents.

Lawrence said people need to follow the conservation rules for Stage-One of water rationing and conservation. Additionally he mentioned that watering and irrigation of plants and gardens with a hose will be between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m any day of the week.

Southern California Edison will publish an ad in both the Avalon Bay News and The Catalina Islander with all the information and restrictions for Stage-One, March 20 and 27. Additionally SCE will mail a letter to all its Catalina Island water customers with the Stage-1 rules and regulations in early April.

The drought is not over yet, and 20 percent of California is still in extreme drought conditions. Everyone needs to continue to water conservation practices. Stage-One water rationing is in effect for all of Catalina Island and the following restrictions are placed upon the uses of fresh water:

a. Use of fresh water through any meter when SCE has noticed the customer in writing to repair a broken or defective plumbing, sprinkler, watering or irrigation system and the customer has failed to effect such repairs within five business days.

b. Use of fresh water that results in flooding or runoff in gutters or streets.

c. Individual private washing of cars, or private boats or aircrafts with a hose except with the use of a positive action shut-off nozzle or three-gallon bucket. Use of fresh water for washing commercial aircraft, buses, boats, trailers, or other commercial vehicles at any time, except at commercial or fleet vehicle or boat washing facilities operated at a fixed location where equipment using water is properly maintained to avoid wasteful use.

d. Use of fresh water washing buildings and structures, street cleaning, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas, except in the cases where health and safety are at risk.

e. Use of fresh water to irrigate turf, lawns, gardens, or ornamental landscaping by means other than drip irrigation, or hand watering without quick acting positive action shut- off nozzles. Watering by use of a container or bucket not exceeding a three-gallon capacity will be permitted at any time.

f. Use of fresh water for construction purposes such as consolidation of backﬁ ll, dust control, or other uses.

g. Operation of commercial car washes without recycling at least 50 percent of the fresh water used per cycle.

h. Use of potable water for the filling or refilling of swimming pools, spas, hot tubs and decorative fountains.

i. Service of fresh water by any restaurant except upon the request of a patron

j. The use of fresh water from fire hydrants, at any time, for any purpose other than fire suppression is prohibited.

k. The watering of outdoor landscaping vegetation by hoses or sprinkler systems shall be limited to the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., during the period Paciﬁc Daylight Time is in effect, and 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., during the period Pacific Standard Time is in effect.