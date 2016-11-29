November 24, 2016, AVALON, CATALINA ISLAND – The Catalina Island Museum hosts its annual Holiday Symphony Concert free of charge to all on Friday, December 16. The program is one of the most highly anticipated events of the… Read More
November 21, 2016, AVALON, CATALINA ISLAND – The Catalina Island Museum invites you to kick off the holiday season with First Fridays at the Museum, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Each month the museum provides… Read More
AVALON, November 24, 2016 – More than 600 members of the Catalina Island community joined the Catalina Island Conservancy in celebrating Halloween in the Garden with food, games, contests and environmental education. There were a lot smiles as the… Read More
Avalon, California, November 10, 2016 – On Saturday, November 5, the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau partnered with Renegade Race Series to produce the 32nd annual Catalina Island Triathlon, Duathlon, & 5k Run/Walk. The event… Read More
Avalon, November 10, 2016 – At the 36th annual Bisbee’s Black & Blue Marlin Tournament, October 19–21, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, angler Russ Armstrong and his team fishing aboard the San Diego-based custom 75-foot sport fisher C-Bandit, brought… Read More
Avalon, November 3, 2016 – During the morning hours of October 29th the Avalon Rotary and Lions clubs, along with several members of the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation (CCTF) board, joined forces to remove dead vegetation and trash around… Read More
October 25, 2016, Avalon, CA – “Art Nouveau and Graphic Art: The PAN Publications, 1895-1900” opens to the public at the Catalina Island Museum on Saturday, October 29. All members of the museum are invited to preview the exhibition… Read More
AVALON – October 20, 2016 – The second Annual Avalon Charity Home Tour took place last Saturday and was every bit the success as the first. The event, now in its second year, raises funds for the Catalina Island… Read More
BALBOA, October 27, 2016 – Art lovers crowded the Newport Harbor Yacht Club on Sunday for the Catalina Island Conservancy’s Sixth Annual Catalina: The Wild Side Art Show, where they admired and purchased the works of the 10 nationally… Read More
VALON – October 27, 2016 – Tim Kielpinski, a West Point graduate and former Army captain, who has managed facilities at both nonprofit and for-profit organizations, recently joined the Catalina Island Conservancy as its new chief operating officer. He… Read More